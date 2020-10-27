Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Broadleaf Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.