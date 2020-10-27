Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 125,994 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71.

