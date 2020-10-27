Financial Analysis: Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) vs. Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $17.03 million 0.12 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Trans-Lux has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trans-Lux and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -21.32% N/A -23.99% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

