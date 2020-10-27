Finning International (FTT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Finning International to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FTT opened at C$21.18 on Tuesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.06.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.