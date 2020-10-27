First Internet Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

INBK stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.