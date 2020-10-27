First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.39. 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.