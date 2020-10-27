First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.