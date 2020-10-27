First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.