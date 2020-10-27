First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.30. Approximately 277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.