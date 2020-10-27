Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.61. 2,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

About Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

