FOX (FOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

