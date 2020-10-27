FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.32. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

