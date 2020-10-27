Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $35.02. 3,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

