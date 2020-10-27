Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Trading Up 0.2%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 1,551 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.