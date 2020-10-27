Franks International (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franks International (NYSE:FI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franks International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FI opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Franks International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

