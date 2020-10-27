FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

