FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Financial Review

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 10.72 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -1.73 Flux Power $16.84 million 5.52 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.91

Flux Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77% Flux Power -85.12% N/A -124.44%

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FuelCell Energy and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00 Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

Flux Power beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.