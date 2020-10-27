FY2021 EPS Estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Increased by Beacon Securities

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

PTQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of PTQ stock opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and a P/E ratio of 103.33. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.59.

About Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

