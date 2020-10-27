Gannett Media (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Gannett Media had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.02 million. On average, analysts expect Gannett Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GCI opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Gannett Media has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Media Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

