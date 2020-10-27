Gemini Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.05 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00007586 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00089106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00235759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.01307700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 15,333,629 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

