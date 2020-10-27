General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

