GeoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $619,925.70 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $619,925.70 and $853.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00430551 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,224.14 or 0.99625541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.