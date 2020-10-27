German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,230 shares of company stock worth $33,223. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.