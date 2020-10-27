GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 834,913 shares of company stock worth $6,074,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

