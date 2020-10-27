Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.82. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79.

About Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

