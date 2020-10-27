Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading Down 0%

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.77. 34,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 26,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond comprises about 4.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

