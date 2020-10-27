Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

