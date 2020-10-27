HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $353.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 over the last ninety days.

HBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

