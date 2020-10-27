Head to Head Review: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) vs. Firemans Contractors (NYSE:FRCN)

Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Firemans Contractors and Ameresco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameresco 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ameresco has a consensus price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Ameresco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Profitability

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A Ameresco 4.36% 11.00% 3.46%

Risk and Volatility

Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Ameresco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ameresco $866.93 million 2.18 $44.44 million $0.83 47.60

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Firemans Contractors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameresco beats Firemans Contractors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firemans Contractors Company Profile

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides integrated- photovoltaic (PV) and consulting, and enterprise energy management services; sells solar PV energy products and systems; and owns and operates a wind power project located in County Kerry, Ireland. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 99 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

