HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $669.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

