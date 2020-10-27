Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

