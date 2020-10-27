HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 2.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.93 and last traded at C$15.35. 60,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 49,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $487.26 million and a PE ratio of -23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.06.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -22.60%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

