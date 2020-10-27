Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading 29.9% Higher

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)’s share price traded up 29.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.64. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.75 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

About Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

