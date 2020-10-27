HOMIHELP Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00007418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00088922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00233754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.01299595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00128907 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

