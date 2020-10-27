Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.25-18.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.25-18.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $435.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $449.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

