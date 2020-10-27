HUNT One Day Volume Tops $722,049.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $722,049.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00088922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00233754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.01299595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00128907 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.