Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

