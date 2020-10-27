Hydro Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $719,281.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $719,281.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

