i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $37.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.69 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $40.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $149.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.79 million to $150.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.23 million, with estimates ranging from $165.19 million to $175.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of -470.60 and a beta of 1.34. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

