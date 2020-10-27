Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of IBTX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.