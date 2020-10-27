INLOCK (ILK) Price Up 3.2% This Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $6,703.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INLOCK has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.28 or 0.04311340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00272889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00030231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,346,429 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.