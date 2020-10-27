Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (BATS:UJUL) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (BATS:UJUL) was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 574 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.