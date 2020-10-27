Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $74.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.62 million and the highest is $77.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $91.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $344.26 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Inogen stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.90 million, a PE ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

