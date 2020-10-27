Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

