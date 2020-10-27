Intelligent Systems (INS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

