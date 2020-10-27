Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.89. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

