IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of IntriCon worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 44.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 353,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.98.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

