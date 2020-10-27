Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 9,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

