Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $173.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

