iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM) Trading 0.4% Higher

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 63 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.